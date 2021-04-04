Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

Shares of EEFT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 267.55 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.