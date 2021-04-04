Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 5,571 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.