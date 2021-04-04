Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 500 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PROS were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in PROS by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PROS by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in PROS by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PRO opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $169,138.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,842.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

