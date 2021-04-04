Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 498 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ball were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

BLL opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

