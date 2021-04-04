Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 17,868 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 24,816.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,417,000 after buying an additional 2,302,737 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,825,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,601,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,752,000 after purchasing an additional 666,484 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

