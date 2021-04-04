Gifford Fong Associates Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gifford Fong Associates decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

