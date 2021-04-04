Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Sells $73,209.98 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gentex by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,386 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Gentex by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 48,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,304,000 after acquiring an additional 186,180 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.