General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,096 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of General Mills worth $62,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after buying an additional 707,400 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,838,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

