Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00.

GNRC opened at $323.80 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.22 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,315.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,559,000 after acquiring an additional 46,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

