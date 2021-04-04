Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Up 35.5% in March

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 687,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $24,828,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $19,592,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

