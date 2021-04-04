Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

PFE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

