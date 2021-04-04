Garde Capital Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,145,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $637.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $570.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.62. The company has a market cap of $267.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $639.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.