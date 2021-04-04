Garde Capital Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

OTCMKTS SFTBF opened at $85.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. SoftBank Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

