Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 173,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $151.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

