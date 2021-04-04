Garde Capital Inc. Invests $229,000 in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

BATS ICF opened at $58.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

