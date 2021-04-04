Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $181.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $181.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

