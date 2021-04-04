Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $224.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $202.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.