GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,893 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

GameStop stock opened at $191.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

