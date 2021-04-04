Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
In other news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 million, a PE ratio of -80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.
Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.