Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gaia by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 77,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,700. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 million, a PE ratio of -80.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

