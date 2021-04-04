FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Lowered by Analyst

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KL. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.22.

NYSE:KL opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KL. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after buying an additional 563,717 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

