FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.07).

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARDS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $5.96 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

