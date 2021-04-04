FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

MOFG stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $495.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.72 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $183,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

