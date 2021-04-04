Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001837 BTC on major exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $787,428.83 and approximately $1.55 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00075466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00318332 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.00765477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00091640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00028128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00016610 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,192,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 739,334 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

