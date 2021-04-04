FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

FTAC Athena Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 5th. FTAC Athena Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FTAAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

About FTAC Athena Acquisition

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

