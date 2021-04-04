Freedom Acquisition I Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FACTU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 7th

Freedom Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:FACTU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 7th. Freedom Acquisition I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Freedom Acquisition I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FACTU opened at $9.97 on Friday.

About Freedom Acquisition I



