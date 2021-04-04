Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FT opened at $7.49 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

