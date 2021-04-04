Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the third quarter valued at $245,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF during the third quarter valued at $412,000.

Shares of FTSD opened at $95.24 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration U.S. Government ETF has a one year low of $94.77 and a one year high of $97.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67.

