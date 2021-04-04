Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $428.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $127.22 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

