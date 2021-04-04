Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 6,002 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,914,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,591,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $75.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $76.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.