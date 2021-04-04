Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases 189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $152.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $134.86. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

