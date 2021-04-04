Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys 85,628 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,628 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 41,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,564,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

