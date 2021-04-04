Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,946,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,071.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,803.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock worth $23,463,201 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.