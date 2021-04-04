Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,008 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,911 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.99 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

