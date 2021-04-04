FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,342,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,469,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 1.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

