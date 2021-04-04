FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New $8.24 Million Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.21% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

ARKF stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

