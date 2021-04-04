FormulaFolio Investments LLC Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,212 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVV. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MVV opened at $62.18 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.63.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.