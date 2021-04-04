FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $7.28 Million in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 195,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L Brands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $64.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.