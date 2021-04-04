FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 227.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,251 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.54. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

