FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys Shares of 151,626 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 151,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,893,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,318,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,560,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $89.51 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43.

