Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.78.

FL stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 8,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $45,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $582,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

