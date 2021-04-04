Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,195,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 1,397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,950.0 days.

Flat Glass Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Flat Glass Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, architectural glass, float glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

