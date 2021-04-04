First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Raised to $19.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.05.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.