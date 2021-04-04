First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE AG opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $104,929,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $30,423,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

