First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIBK. Stephens began coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $97,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 569,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $4,083,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $46.52 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

