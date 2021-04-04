First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,939 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

