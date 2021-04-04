First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,999,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $117,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,095,000 after purchasing an additional 782,707 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 333.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 621,730 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $9,475,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

