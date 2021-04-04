First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.22. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after buying an additional 222,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 129,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

