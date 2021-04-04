Firo (FIRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $121.03 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Firo has a market cap of $121.03 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $10.33 or 0.00017668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,461.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.13 or 0.03571790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00348496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.94 or 0.00957786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.02 or 0.00455032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.58 or 0.00396121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.98 or 0.00323260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,717,279 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.