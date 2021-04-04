Feellike Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Feellike token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Feellike has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,358.32 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

