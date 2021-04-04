FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.27.

NYSE FDX opened at $283.54 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

